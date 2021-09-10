Teenage driver charged after Niagara County crash in overfilled car

A 17-year-old crashed into a utility pole while speeding, not wearing a seat belt, and with six passengers in a car designed to carry five, according to deputies.

WILSON, N.Y. — A teenager has been charged after running a stop sign and crashing their car.

Niagara County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a single car crash on German and Wilson Cambria roads around 7:30 a.m. Friday.

The 17-year-old driver was speeding and not wearing a seatbelt when they ran a stop sign and crashed into a utility pole, according to deputies.

There was a total of six people in the car that is only designed to hold five people, which meant there were not enough seatbelts for everyone.

“This crash was apparently caused by driver distraction," Sheriff Michael J. Filicetti said. "In addition, there were six occupants in a vehicle designed for five, which did not have enough safety restraints for all of the passengers. This collision could have ended much worse.”