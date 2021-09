Teenage driver charged after Niagara County crash in overfilled car

A 17-year-old crashed into a utility pole while speeding, not wearing a seat belt, and with six passengers in a car designed to carry five, according to deputies.

WILSON, N.Y. β€” A teenager has been charged after running a stop sign and crashing their car.

Niagara County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a single car crash on German and Wilson Cambria roads around 7:30 a.m. Friday.

The 17-year-old driver was speeding and not wearing a seatbelt when they ran a stop sign and crashed into a utility pole, according to deputies.

There was a total of six people in the car that is only designed to hold five people, which meant there were not enough seatbelts for everyone.

β€œThis crash was apparently caused by driver distraction," Sheriff Michael J. Filicetti said. "In addition, there were six occupants in a vehicle designed for five, which did not have enough safety restraints for all of the passengers. This collision could have ended much worse.”