Cheektowaga Police investigating deadly fire on Northern Parkway

Police say the cause of the fire appears to be accidental; however, it is under investigation.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The Cheektowaga Police Department is investigating a deadly fire that happened Wednesday night.

Police say around 11:15 p.m. a neighbor noticed a glow coming from inside a house on Northern Parkway in Cheektowaga. After noticing smoke, the neighbor walked up to the house and saw there was a fire inside.

The U-Crest Fire District responded to the scene along with police and were able to put out a small fire in the house. Police say the fire had nearly gone out on its own because of the lack of oxygen in the home; however, there was still heavy smoke in the residence and a 70-year-old man was found unresponsive on the floor.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene after resuscitation efforts failed. The cause of death is pending an autopsy.

According to police, the man lived alone. His name is not being released at this time pending the notification of family members.