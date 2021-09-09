1 person in critical condition following 2 car crash on Labor Day

A total of eight people were transported to a local hospital, some with minor complaints of pain. One person is still listed as being in critical condition.

SHELDON, N.Y. — One person remains in critical condition following a car accident on Labor Day.

On Monday afternoon, Wyoming County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a crash in the Town of Sheldon on Route 20A near Humphrey Road involving two cars.

Deputies determined a Pennsylvania driver with their family in the car crossed the middle lane into oncoming traffic and crashed into a car that contained a family from Orchard Park who was on their way home from Maryland.

Multiple area fire departments and Mercy Flight we called to the scene for assistance.

A total of eight people were transported to a local hospital, some with minor complaints of pain. One person is still listed as being in critical condition.