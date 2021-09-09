1 person in critical condition following 2 car crash on Labor Day

SHELDON, N.Y. — One person remains in critical condition following a car accident on Labor Day.
On Monday afternoon, Wyoming County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a crash in the Town of Sheldon on Route 20A near Humphrey Road involving two cars.
Deputies determined a Pennsylvania driver with their family in the car crossed the middle lane into oncoming traffic and crashed into a car that contained a family from Orchard Park who was on their way home from Maryland.
Multiple area fire departments and Mercy Flight we called to the scene for assistance.
A total of eight people were transported to a local hospital, some with minor complaints of pain. One person is still listed as being in critical condition.
Wyoming County Accident Reconstruction Team was requested to help at the site of the accident. The investigation is continuing.