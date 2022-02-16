Buffalo Police locate stolen antique train

An orange railmaster antique child's ride-on train from the 1950s was stolen back in November from Lee Street in the City of Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — After several months of searching, a stolen train is now back where it belongs.

An orange railmaster antique child's ride-on train from the 1950s was stolen back in November from Lee Street in the City of Buffalo. The Buffalo Police Department has been searching for the train, as well as the black 25 foot-long trailer the train was in, for the past three months and finally found it over the weekend.

According to the Western New York Railway Historical Society, police had found both the train and trailer Saturday afternoon. Both items reportedly sustained some damage, but were ultimately still intact.

The train is reportedly worth $25,000.

Now that the train has been returned to its proper owner, the Western New York Railway Historical Society says it's working on making a "more secure environment for the train."

"We had planned to build a permanent train shed to store the train in that would either straddle the existing track loop, or be accessed by a switch off of the main loop," the Western New York Railway Historical Society said in a Facebook post.

The Western New York Railway Historical Society says it will cost between $3,000 to $5,000 to fix the train and trailer, and an additional cost of $10,000 to $12,000 to build the train shed. To help with the costs, the Western New York Railway Historical Society is asking the public for donations. The organization has a goal of raising $15,000 to help offset the costs.