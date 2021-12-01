Buffalo Police asking for help locating stolen antique train

According to Buffalo Police, a black 25 foot-long trailer containing an orange railmaster antique child's ride-on train from the 1950s was stolen on Nov. 21.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a stolen train and trailer.

According to Buffalo Police, a black 25 foot-long trailer containing an orange railmaster antique child's ride-on train from the 1950s was stolen on Nov. 21 from 100 Lee Street. The train is reportedly worth $25,000.

The suspects who police believe took the trailer and train were reportedly driving a black SUV - possibly a Hummer H3. You can view the surveillance photo below.

The Western New York Railway Historical Society took to Facebook Tuesday also asking for the public's help. The post read in part, "We are heartbroken due to the theft of our 1950's Railmaster amusement park train on this past Sunday, Nov. 21st at 4:40 am. Two men driving a black SUV or Hummer cut the locks on the gate and trailer and stole the trailer containing the amusement train."