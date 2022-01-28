Truck stolen at Lackawanna funeral home from family mourning loved one

It's the items inside the truck that the family cannot replace. "I couldn't believe it. I don't know. It's pretty low," Chris Miller said.

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. — The last couple years have not been kind to the Miller family.

"It was very difficult for our family because at first, we saw some slight changes and then some bigger changes," Karen Miller said.

Those changes were in her mother Ann-Marie Radich. What started out at dementia evolved into Alzheimer's, and on January 3, Radich passed.

It was the first time Karen Miller didn't have her mother and the first time she could only see her in old photographs.

"Gorgeous, beautiful wedding photo of my mom. Everything she did. Her whole life," Karen Miller said.

Radich's whole life was put on display, including those original photos, at her wake.

They're now gone. It's all because of two minutes.

"My husband was loading up the pictures from inside of my mom and my dad's wheelchair," Karen Miller said.

That's how long it took for someone to steal Chris Miller's white, Ford F-150 outside Colonial Memorial Chapel.

"I couldn't believe it. I don't know. It's pretty low," said Chris Miller, Karen's husband.

The license plate is 46414JE. If you see it, call Lackawanna Police at 716-822-4900.

"The truck? That's materialistic. It's everything else that was in there that left is what's so hard," Chris said.

Though the truck is not as important as getting those irreplaceable moments from Ann-Marie's life.