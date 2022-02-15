Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office asking for public's help locating missing tractor

According to the sheriff's office, a John Deere 2305 tractor was stolen from Versailles Road in the Town of Hanover sometime between Feb. 1 and Feb. 4.

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. — The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing tractor.

The sheriff's office notes that the tractor pictured above was not the actual stolen tractor, but was provided as a comparison. The tractor was not equipped with a bucket at the time of the theft and has a fixed roll bar, not a folding roll bar, which is pictured in the photo.