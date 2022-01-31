Reward offered for puppy taken with stolen vehicle

A Rochester man is offering a $2,000 for the safe return of his six-month-old Havanese puppy.

Eric Berg says he had taken his puppy 'Benny' to pick up take out food near East and Alexander Saturday evening around 6:30pm. He kept the car running to be sure Benny stayed warm while he ran inside to get the food. He said he was only inside for about a minute, and came back outside to see his car being stolen.

He said he ran into the street to try and stop the suspect, but they were able to get away.

Benny is brown and white and weighs about 15 lbs. If you have any information on Benny's whereabouts, you contact Berg at: 585-210-3167, or by email at: pleasereturnbenny@gmail.com.