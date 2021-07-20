$19.5 million pavement rehabilitation project announced for I-90 East in Chautauqua County

The project will focus on a 13-mile stretch from the Pennsylvania border to milepost 483 past exit 60.

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. — A $19.5 million pavement rehabilitation project of the New York State Thruway eastbound in Chautauqua County started on Tuesday. The work is taking place on a 13-mile stretch of road from the Pennsylvania state line to milepost 483 beyond exit 60.

The project will also include reconstruction of exit and on-ramps at exit 61 for Ripley-Shortman Road and exit 60 for Westfield - Mayville - NY Route 394. It will also include adding more reflective line striping, guide rail replacement and drainage improvements and signage.

Lane closures and stopped traffic are possible while construction is happening.

The project is expected to be complete by spring 2022. Oakgrove Construction, Inc., is the contractor for the project.