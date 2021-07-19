Canadian developer Harry Stinson wants to build a $105M condo tower next to his downtown hotel

“My sense is there is a larger, pent-up market for condos in Buffalo than most realize.”

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Canadian developer Harry Stinson, who owns downtown Buffalo’s largest hotel, now plans to build the city's largest condo tower.

Stinson wants to build a 25-story, 400-unit condo tower on a vacant parcel adjoining his Buffalo Grand Hotel, once the Adam's Mark Buffalo. The $105 million project would be where Lower Terrace and Charles streets meet next to the hotel and the parking ramp.

“My sense is there is a larger, pent-up market for condos in Buffalo than most realize,” said Stimson of Hamilton, Ontario.