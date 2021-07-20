Road work on Clinton Street in West Seneca to begin Friday

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Transportation is letting drivers know that there will be a temporary road closure on Friday, July 23.
The NYSDOT says work will begin at 6 p.m. Friday on Clinton Street (NY Route 354) from Harlem Road (NY Route 240) to Union Road (NY Route 277) in the town of West Seneca. That stretch will be temporarily closed to traffic as crews replace a box culvert. Drivers will be directed to the detour using William Street.
The work should last about three days. All construction is weather dependent and is subject to change.
The NYSDOT is reminding drivers that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in having your driver's license suspended.