Schumer: $7.5 million secured to complete repairs on USS The Sullivans

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Friday, Senator Chuck Schumer announced that funding has been secured to finish repairs on USS The Sullivans.

Schumer said he has secured $7.5 million in an appropriations bill to fund the repairs for the 78-year-old Fletcher-Class destroyer.

The announcement comes months after the hull of The Sullivans was breached and the ship started taking on water. The ship could be seen listing on the shore of Lake Erie.

“In April I put out an SOS to the feds – Save Our Sullivans- and promised it would be all hands on deck until we got the funding needed to restore this pride and joy of Buffalo. Now I am proud to announce that hope is on the horizon to fully restore the USS The Sullivans and ensure she remains at Canalside as a beacon on Buffalo’s beautiful waterfront,” Schumer said.

“This funding is the lifeboat this historic vessel needs to complete its repairs, and I will keep fighting to guide us through these rocky waters and steer this ship through the repair and restoration process to keep her safe and seaworthy for generations to come.”

Since February of 2021, the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park has been concerned about the state of the ship and was asking for donations to keep the ship afloat.

USS The Sullivans (DD-537) was used in World War II, the Korean War and the Cold War. The ship is named after the five Sullivan brothers who were serving on the USS Juneau together when they were all killed in action on its sinking in 1942. The ship is a historic landmark.