$500K allocated to help fix USS The Sullivans

BUFFALO, N.Y. — More help is on the way to save USS The Sullivans.

Local lawmakers joined officials from the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park on Tuesday to celebrate additional funding for the historic World War II ship.

$500,000 has been allocated to the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York (DASNY) to help fix the Fletcher-class destroyer. New York State Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes made the announcement Tuesday saying the money is being allocated from the majority leader's "state discretionary capital funds."

"The USS The Sullivans has served for generations as a popular Buffalo waterfront attraction and a beloved piece of American history," said Peoples-Stokes. "I applaud the incredible work of the Naval Park, the City of Buffalo and Erie County, emergency responders and contractors, and our military, who aided in the rescue of the vessel after a water breach partially submerged the USS The Sullivans. The funding allocated through DASNY will help with repairs to the ship as well preserve the intangible artifacts on board."

The announcement comes two months after the hull of The Sullivans was breached and the ship started taking on water. The Sullivans could be seen listing on the shore of Lake Erie. The dramatic scene has caused onlookers to flock down to the waterfront to get a look.

"The incident with the USS The Sullivans in April, while unfortunate and unexpected, is not unimaginable with an 80-year-old warship that is 50 years past her expected life. While the ship was raised in less than three weeks, there is still much work to do to preserve and maintain USS The Sullivans and we are grateful for the support of Majority Leader Peoples-Stokes," said Paul Marzello, president and CEO of the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park.