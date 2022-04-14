USS The Sullivans listing in Lake Erie

The Buffalo Police Department and the Buffalo Fire Department have closed off Memorial Walkway near USS The Sullivans as a precaution.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — USS The Sullivans is taking on water.

The Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park told 2 On Your Side back in February 2021 that USS The Sullivans is in danger of sinking. As of Thursday morning, USS The Sullivans could be seen listing, tilting in the water, appearing as if it was resting against the pier.

2 On Your Side's Ron Plants was told that salvage crews are trying to figure out a way to pump water out of the ship. It's believed that the thin hull may have been punctured near the back of the ship.

The Buffalo Police Department and the Buffalo Fire Department have closed off Memorial Walkway near USS The Sullivans as a precaution. We're also told the street by Mariner Towers is also closed.

According to Paul Marzello, the president and CEO of the Naval and Military Park, it's unclear at this time if the ship is touching the bottom of Lake Erie at this time. We're told the Naval and Military Park is trying to get divers in the water to take a look; however, it's a dangerous task since they don't have a lot of room to work with.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown issued the following statement Friday morning regarding The Sullivans:

"This morning, the U.S.S. The Sullivans took on water and is partially sinking due to a major hull breach. Efforts are underway to evaluate the situation and take appropriate action to preserve this critical piece of our nation’s naval heritage. The Department of Public Works and the Buffalo Fire Department are on site and coordinating with the Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Servicemen’s Park staff to determine the next course of action."

This gives a better perspective of the list angle of USS The Sullivan’s. Salvage crews trying to figure out some way to pump water but difficult situation to right this ship. Very thin hull may have been punctured near stern (back) of ship.⁦@WGRZ⁩ pic.twitter.com/h6HgTG022e — Ron Plants WGRZ (@RonWGRZ) April 14, 2022

Just last week USS The Sullivans celebrated the 79th anniversary of its launch. In honor of the day, Congressman Brian Higgins was at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park to announce that $490,000 in federal funding is being secured for the ship.

To date, over $1 million has been raised to help "Save the Sullivans." Work began last summer to prevent the ship from sinking.

USS The Sullivans (DD-537) is a 78-year-old Fletcher-Class destroyer that was used in World War II, the Korean War, and the Cold War. The ship is named after the five Sullivan brothers who were serving on the USS Juneau together when they were all killed in action on its sinking in 1942. The ship is a historic landmark.