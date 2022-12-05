Higgins seeking more federal money to help preserve USS The Sullivans

BUFFALO, N.Y. — U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins is trying to get some federal help for the effort to Save USS The Sullivans .

He's put in for the Buffalo Naval Park to get one of several National Maritime Heritage Grants from the National Park Service.

Higgins advocated for more money in recent weeks, saying, “Maritime Heritage Grants, National Preservation Programs, and the Department of Defense are potential sources of funding to help these vessels. Dedicated sailors operated these vessels to defend our Nation. It’s our turn to protect their stories and they lessons they provide to future generations. We as a nation cannot abandon them or these ships.”