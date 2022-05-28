Buffalo Naval Park reopens in time for Memorial Day

Even though USS The Sullivans is upright now, it is still off limits. But USS Little Rock and USS Croaker will be open for tours, along with the museum building.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Just in time for Memorial Day observations, the Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park has finally reopened for the first time in more than a month.

It closed down in April after USS The Sullivans started taking on water.

Even though the ship is upright now, it is still off limits, although you can look from a distance. It will remain closed while work continues to preserve and maintain the ship.

But the park says that USS Little Rock and USS Croaker will be open for tours, along with the museum building.

"This ship was so important to the park that everybody was in a panic," said Mike Guillow, a Vietnam veteran and Naval Park volunteer. "To see it the way it was was heartbreaking. It was a terrible experience.

"The only good news was that we got worldwide exposure because of it. We got people from all over the world donating and helping us, getting this ship back into condition where it will be safe to float."

The park also has a special installation called "One Life, One Flag" for Memorial Day weekend.

There are 7,300 flags across the grounds to represent the number of veterans who lose their battle with post-traumatic stress disorder each year.