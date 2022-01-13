Missing: Search for Jamestown man continues; police suspect foul play

Jamestown Police Captain Robert Samuelson said they received about a dozen tips within the last 24 hours as the search for Kevin Hornburg continues.

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — The Jamestown Police Department is seeking the public's help to find a missing 57-year-old Jamestown man.

Jamestown Police Captain Robert Samuelson said they've gotten about a dozen tips within the last 24 hours as the search continues for Kevin Hornburg.

On trees throughout the city of Jamestown, you'll see signs with photos of Horrnburg, hoping to catch the attention of someone who may know where he is.

Hornburg is a white man who is said to be 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. Hornburg is said to have a tattoo of a cross on his forearm and an unknown tattoo between his pointer finger and thumb.

Captain Samuelson said he was reportedly last seen leaving his house on Prendergast Avenue around 4 p.m. on Nov. 21 and said they suspect foul play.

"Recently we were able to do some additional interviews. Some information did come forward, which is why we kind of upped our investigation, and we are looking for additional information, and we do believe he is going to be a victim of some sort of foul play," he said.

Hornburg's family has been searching the city weekly with the assistance of the WNY Missing and Unidentified Persons organization.

"We have searched at least 15 to 20 locations between parks, cemeteries, trails, rivers, the train tracks," founder Merry Williams said.

Williams said Hornburg had a traumatic brain injury, and the family fears he may have been disorientated or had a medical emergency during one of his daily walks.

"We don't know what happened to Kevin. We do feel like if he endured a medical emergency walking between his home and the store, we would have found him by now," she said. "So with foul play being suspected, that means somebody knows something."

Anyone with information about Hornburg's whereabouts, or those who may know who is responsible for his disappearance, are being asked to contact the Jamestown Police Department by calling (716) 483-7537.

Those who wish to leave an anonymous tip can doing so by calling 716 483-TIPS (8477). The Jamestown Police Department says all calls and tips will be kept confidential.