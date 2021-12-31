15-year-old girl hit by tractor-trailer, killed Friday in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — The Jamestown Police Department is investigating a deadly incident that happened Friday afternoon in the City of Jamestown.
Officers were called to the intersection of West 6th Street and Washington Street just before 12:30 p.m. Friday for reports of a pedestrian hit by a tractor-trailer. According to police, a 15-year-old girl was crossing West 6th Street when she was hit by an 18-wheel car carrier tractor-trailer.
Following the incident, it's alleged that the tractor-trailer did not stop and continued driving away from the scene. The tractor-trailer was later stopped on Fairmount Avenue in Lakewood by officers from the Lakewood-Busti Police Department.
Police say the 15-year-old died at the scene. The victim's name has not been provided at this time.
According to Jamestown Police, the investigation is ongoing. No further information has been provided at this time.