15-year-old girl hit by tractor-trailer, killed Friday in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — The Jamestown Police Department is investigating a deadly incident that happened Friday afternoon in the City of Jamestown.

Officers were called to the intersection of West 6th Street and Washington Street just before 12:30 p.m. Friday for reports of a pedestrian hit by a tractor-trailer. According to police, a 15-year-old girl was crossing West 6th Street when she was hit by an 18-wheel car carrier tractor-trailer.

Following the incident, it's alleged that the tractor-trailer did not stop and continued driving away from the scene. The tractor-trailer was later stopped on Fairmount Avenue in Lakewood by officers from the Lakewood-Busti Police Department.

Police say the 15-year-old died at the scene. The victim's name has not been provided at this time.