Police searching for missing Jamestown man; foul play is believed

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — The Jamestown Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a missing 57-year-old Jamestown man.

Police say Kevin A. Hornburg has not been seen and has not accessed his finances since Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. Hornburg was reportedly last seen leaving his house on Prendergast Avenue around 4 p.m. on Nov. 21. At this time, it's believed that foul play is involved.

Hornburg is a White man who is said to be 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. Hornburg is said to have a tattoo of a cross on his forearm and an unknown tattoo between his pointer finger and thumb.

Anyone with information about Hornburg's whereabouts or those who may know who is responsible for his disappearance are being asked to contact the Jamestown Police Department by calling (716) 483-7537. Those who wish to leave an anonymous tip can doing so by calling 716 483-Tips (8477). The Jamestown Police Department says all calls and tips will be kept confidential.