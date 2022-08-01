Family, friends of Alexis Hughan gather to remember her life

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — Family and friends of Alexis, or 'Lex/Lexy' Hughan came together on Saturday to remember her life.
Lexi tragically died on Dec. 31 after being hit by a tractor-trailer in Jamestown. The driver of the tractor-trailer that hit her is charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs and leaving the scene of the incident involving her death.
First Covenant Church in Jamestown held a remembrance ceremony to keep her spirit alive and help those dealing with her loss handle their grief.
Lexi was a Jamestown Public School student who friends said had an incredible personality. They wore feather boas in her honor.
The principal of Jamestown High School, Dana Williams, says friends have already come up with plans to create special artwork to honor Hughan at the high school. Williams says Hughan loved art, and it's their way of keeping her memory alive.