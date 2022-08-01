Family, friends of Alexis Hughan gather to remember her life

Lex was a Jamestown Public School student who friends said had an incredible personality. They wore feather boas in her honor during Saturday's event.

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — Family and friends of Alexis, or 'Lex/Lexy' Hughan came together on Saturday to remember her life.

Lexi tragically died on Dec. 31 after being hit by a tractor-trailer in Jamestown. The driver of the tractor-trailer that hit her is charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs and leaving the scene of the incident involving her death.

First Covenant Church in Jamestown held a remembrance ceremony to keep her spirit alive and help those dealing with her loss handle their grief.

Lexi was a Jamestown Public School student who friends said had an incredible personality. They wore feather boas in her honor.