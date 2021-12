Sad Boys is run by four schoolmates from St. Francis High School who started brewing together as a hobby a few years ago.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Another downtown industrial site will see new life as a food and drink destination.

Sad Boys Brewing has leased ground-floor space at 567 Exchange St. in Larkinville, where it plans to build a taproom-style craft brewery, while bringing in a food partner through a ghost kitchen concept.

