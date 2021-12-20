x
Business

New restaurant to replace TGI Fridays at Sheraton at the Falls

Poppa Pete’s owner hired as executive chef at the Sheraton at the Falls.
Credit: Google Earth

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A Kenmore Avenue Lebanese takeout restaurant has closed, but the owner said his fans will find some of the most popular items soon in Niagara Falls.

Pete Deeb has taken a job as executive chef at the Sheraton at the Falls, where he’s working on developing a concept for the former TGI Fridays’ space at 300 Third St.

Deeb in mid-November closed Poppa Pete’s at 265 Kenmore Ave., where he spent a year specializing in vegan and Lebanese recipes.

Read the full story from our partners at Buffalo Business First.

