Twin Petrels Seltzery coming to former Resurgence site on Niagara Street

The new seltzery is planning for a summer opening in 2022.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A former taproom on Niagara Street will once again be filled with alcoholic drinks.

The Seltzery & Social by Twin Petrels Seltzer Co. is moving into 1250 Niagara St., taking space formerly occupied by Resurgence Brewery, which left for Ohio Street in February.

The seltzery project comes from Katrina Piechowicz, with plans for creative seltzers and craft cocktails, both alcoholic and non-alcoholic. The space will include 20 taps with seltzers and local beers.

To read the full story from Buffalo Business First, click here.

