Symposium Wine Bar coming to Village of Lancaster

Symposium Wine Bar will open this spring in the Village of Lancaster.

LANCASTER, N.Y. — Five years after a decision to make Lancaster their home, Katie McKenna-Heveron and her husband, Chuck Heveron, are inviting their neighbors to join them for a glass of wine.

Symposium Wine Bar will open this spring in the Village of Lancaster at 14 W. Main St., part of the $12 million Village Square project by developer Tom Sweeney.

In addition to a menu of wine from around the world and craft beer from local producers, Symposium will feature a café menu of small bites, charcuterie, flatbreads, and brunch items.