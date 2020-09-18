Pumpkinville gearing up for fall season

The Cattaraugus County attraction will look a bit different this year.

GREAT VALLEY, N.Y. — Sunny and 60°? Yeah, it sounds like we’re transitioning from one season to another around here. It’s time to think about autumn fun.

With limited capacity at a lot of places, it’s really important to plan your October events in September. One popular fall spot is Pumpkinville in Cattaraugus County. Officials, there are offering their advice so you don’t get left out in the cold.

They recommend making a reservation if you plan on heading there for anything more than just picking up a pumpkin.

“Absolutely, especially if you’re looking to come on one of our busier days which would be the weekends, Columbus Day Monday, and the Friday before Columbus Day weekend,” officials said. “Those days will probably fill up very quickly.”

The attraction’s farm market area is always open without a reservation needed, though. That’s where folks can grab some doughnuts or other fall treats. But for families wanting to go on a hayride, or check out the corn maze, you’ll notice some differences this year because of public health concerns.

“If you were planning to go into our farming fun area, that’s where we have our hayride or you can go into the corn maze, that area looks a little different than it has traditionally,” officials said. “It is fenced off in order to restrict capacity because we can get really busy here and we had to do that.”