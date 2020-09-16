Catching up with Mayer Brothers Cider Mill

The Ol' Cider Mill store is open again and offering a ton of fall favorites.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Mayer Brothers Cider Mill is a WNY staple that is famous for its cider and doughnuts, particularly during this time of year.

WGRZ spoke via FaceTime to Colleen, a store manager at the Cider Mill that has been pressing apples since 1852, to learn more about what’s going on there this season.

“Usually we get 10 to 12 truckloads of apples per day,” Colleen said. “We are still mainly a cider pressing location, that’s what we do. So we are constantly pressing the Apple cider and it is all year long, but during the store season we have the best cider because it’s the New York apples.”

In addition to the cider and iconic doughnuts, the Cider Mill has a pumpkin patch, horse-drawn carriage rides, fresh-baked pies and more.