Buffalo River History Tours provide fun, education and some nice views

Buffalo River History Tours are a fun and educational boat ride. Immerse yourself in Buffalo history, so much of which starts with the Erie Canal.

“Absolutely, Western New York is the western terminus of the Erie canal and that’s why Buffalo is here it all starts right there in the Buffalo Harbor,“ said Rich Hillman, one of the operators of the company.

On the tour, guests will learn the history behind the iconic grain elevators on the Buffalo River. The group offers many tours, but on one of them, guests are even allowed to go inside one of the massive silos.

“We have our classic 90-minute tour that goes up the Buffalo River, we have a two-hour trip where we stop in silo city and we walk around there for an hour, and we go inside the buildings which is pretty cool,” Hillman said. “And we also have a Niagara River history tour which goes through the Black rock lock.

The Buffalo River History Tours are fun for the whole family too. Hillman said young kids are infatuated by the sheer size of the buildings you see on the tour. The adults also get pretty excited when they hear about the group’s Cocktail Cruises too.