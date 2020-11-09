Underground Railroad Heritage Center shows off WNY's role in history

The museum is currently open every Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Most of you know what the underground railroad is, but if you don't or forgot, it was a series of secret passageways and hiding spots for southern slaves to escape north into freedom. And we can celebrate Western New York's role in that

Chris Bacon, the Heritage Center’s interim director of education, said that the Center’s purpose is to celebrate the role Western New York played in the underground railroad.

“You know historians have called the Niagara Falls part of the underground railroad one of the most important moments in the earliest part of the civil rights movement,” Bacon said. “What happened here in Niagara Falls is so unique to the underground railroad because of our geography and being located right on the border with Canada.”

The museum is currently open every Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Signs are in place to keep people socially distant while they enjoy the exhibits.

The Heritage Center said it’s looking for a November 1 launch date for its new innovative virtual tours.

“We’re going to use the same technology that is used with Google Street maps like how you can navigate down the street,” Bacon said. “Our educators will be able to navigate people through the center and people will be able to watch all the same videos and have the same conversations you could have had if you were visiting us in person.”