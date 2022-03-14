Buffalo Police investigating officer-involved shooting on Hertel Avenue

According to Traffic Tracker 2's Dave Cash, Hertel Avenue is currently closed from Wesley Avenue to Main Street until further notice.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened early Monday morning on Hertel Avenue.

According to a Buffalo Police spokesperson, officers were called to the 1900 block of Hertel Avenue just after 4:30 a.m. When officers arrived, a man was allegedly armed with a knife. At some point during the incident, an officer reportedly shot the individual.

The unidentified person was taken to ECMC to be treated for the gunshot wound. He was initially listed in serious but stable condition.

The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave per the Buffalo Police Department's regulations.

