Buffalo Police continue to investigate fatal January shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are continuing to investigate after a woman was shot and killed in January.

Police said 36-year-old Erica Ralston was shot on the 200 block of Auburn Avenue, west of Grant Street, on Jan. 25. She was initially listed in critical condition and died on Feb. 8.

According to police, two people were shot just before 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 25. The victims were identified as a man and a woman.

Both victims were taken to Erie County Medical Center to be treated. A 47-year-old man who was shot was listed in stable condition at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to text or call the Buffalo Police Department's confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.