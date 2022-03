Police said the 19-year-old was shot during a party at a home on Bird Avenue.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said a 19-year-old man died after a shooting early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened around 3:40 a.m. inside a home on Bird Avenue.

Police said the 19-year-old was shot during a party at the home.

The victim was taken to a hospital but died from his injuries.