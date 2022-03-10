Man arrested in connection to February shooting of 3 people

The man in custody faces a list of charges that include attempted murder and assault.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that left three people injured Feb. 4 outside of Mariner Towers.

The Buffalo Police Department made the announcement Thursday afternoon. The man in custody faces a list of charges that include attempted murder and assault.

The shooting happened at 7:15 p.m. Police said two 21-year-old men and one 30-year-old woman were shot, and that they were all listed in stable condition after being treated.

Police said the three were shot while sitting inside of a vehicle. Investigators at the time said the shooting appeared targeted in nature.