Niagara Falls Police Dept. releases body camera video of shooting

The 30-second video clip shows officers shooting a man Friday night after he lunged at one of them with a knife.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Niagara Falls Police released new information on Tuesday, including body camera video, of officers shooting a suspect this past Friday. The video shows the moments leading up to the shooting where you can see the suspect lunging at one of the officers with a knife.

Someone called 911 Friday saying a man was in the backyard of a woman who has an order of protection against him.

Police caught up with the 29-year-old behind the Rite Aid at 80th Street and Niagara Falls Boulevard and say he started resisting officers, refused to comply, and tried running away.

Bodycam footage shows Niagara Falls Police Officer Dominick Senese shot the man with his taser, but that didn't stop him.

"The subject then attacked Officer Senese with a knife, at which point two of the responding officers discharged their department-issued handguns, and they struck the subject," said Niagara Falls Police Chief John Faso.

Niagara Falls Police released 30 seconds of body camera video. It does not contain audio.

"You'll see in the background, that is Officer Greg Paul. Per his training, he is deploying his department-issued handgun. He's got it at low ready exactly the way he's trained," said Chief John Faso.

Police then shot the suspect, who is at ECMC and listed in critical condition. The police chief says the suspect pleaded guilty to first-degree sexual abuse this year in a case from 2020 and was sentenced to ten years probation.

We are not releasing the suspect's name or showing his face at this time because charges have not yet been filed.

The Niagara County District Attorney says the man's medical condition is the primary reason why charges are still pending.

"If he doesn't return to that situation where we are able to complete the investigation with his input then we will complete it without. If the suspect didn't get well and actually succumbs to the injuries, then my office and the Niagara Falls Police Department's jurisdiction would shift to the Attorney General's office," said Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seaman.