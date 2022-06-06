Niagara Falls Police investigating LaSalle homicide

The Niagara Falls Police Department says a 26-year-old man was shot in the 2400 block of LaSalle Avenue late Saturday night.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The Niagara Falls Police Department is investigating a homicide after a shooting Saturday night killed one man.

Police responded to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center around 11:15 p.m. on June 4. The 26-year-old victim was being treated in the emergency room.

Officers were able to determine that the man had been shot at the 2400 block of LaSalle Avenue in Niagara Falls and was transported to the hospital in a private vehicle.

The victim was taken to ECMC where he died on Sunday.