Arrest has been made in connection to Forest Avenue shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man was arrested in connection to a shooting that happened Friday evening on Forest Avenue.
Kenneth Nieves, 32, has been charged with first-degree assault.
Buffalo Police say the incident happened at 6:32 p.m. Friday on the 200 block of Forest Avenue, where a 31-year-old was shot. The person was treated for injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening and was released.
Police say that shortly after the shooting, Nieves was spotted by a police detective and by Northwest and Central District patrol officers.
RELATED VIDEO: