Jamestown Police investigating robbery, shooting that occurred Tuesday morning

One man was shot in the abdomen and is currently listed in stable condition.

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — The Jamestown Police Department is asking the public for information about a robbery and shooting that occurred on Tuesday morning.

Around 3:40 a.m., police say they were called to a house on Prendergast Avenue for a report of shots being fired.

Officers discovered on scene that it was a targeted home invasion robbery and that the 41-year-old male occupant of the house had been shot in the abdomen.

Police report that there are two suspects described as males dressed in all black and armed with guns. Both suspects reportedly fled the scene after the man was shot.

The male occupant of the home was airlifted to UPMC Hamot from UPMC Chautauqua for treatment.