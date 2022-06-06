Niagara County Sheriff's Office holding free car seat inspection next Friday

Deputies will be at the Cambria Volunteer Fire Company at 4631 Cambria Wilson Road in Lockport on Friday, June 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office is holding another free car seat safety check next weekend for any parents or guardians who need a little assistance.

Deputies will be at the North Boston Volunteer Fire Co. at Cambria Volunteer Fire Company at 4631 Cambria Wilson Road in Lockport on Friday, June 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to answer any questions, and to help with car seat installations. Certified Child Passenger Safety Seat Technicians will also be offering seat inspections and will provide instructions for proper installations.

Appointments are not necessary.

If you can't get to the event but are still interested in having your child's car seat inspected, you can make an appointment with a local fitting station. You can also find more information on upcoming car seat check events near you by checking the official website for New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.