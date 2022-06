They're going home with some new hardware after they took first place in the High School Mixed Choir Competition.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CORFU, N.Y. — Students from St. Mary's won a competition at Darien Lake this weekend.

They're going home with some new hardware after they took first place in the High School Mixed Choir Competition.

It was part of Music in the Park at Darien Lake.

And they also won a spirit award!