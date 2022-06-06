Dining out event to benefit victims of domestic violence

Participating restaurants to donate a portion of proceeds to the Rachael Warrior Foundation named for Rachael Wierzbicki who was shot and killed in November, 2018.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — You can play a small part to help victims of domestic violence and grab a good meal at the same time later this week.

On Wednesday, June 8, the Rachael Warrior Foundation is holding a 'Dining Out Against Domestic Violence' event.

The foundation is named for Rachael Wierzbicki, who was shot and killed on a sidewalk in South Buffalo on November 27, 2018. Her on-again, off-again boyfriend stood trial on murder and manslaughter charges where a jury ultimately acquitted him of both last October.

The foundation now works to make sure no one else meets the same fate. Participating restaurants will donate a percentage of sales that day to help victims of domestic violence through the work of the organization.