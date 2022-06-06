Dining out event to benefit victims of domestic violence

BUFFALO, N.Y. — You can play a small part to help victims of domestic violence and grab a good meal at the same time later this week.
On Wednesday, June 8, the Rachael Warrior Foundation is holding a 'Dining Out Against Domestic Violence' event.
The foundation is named for Rachael Wierzbicki, who was shot and killed on a sidewalk in South Buffalo on November 27, 2018. Her on-again, off-again boyfriend stood trial on murder and manslaughter charges where a jury ultimately acquitted him of both last October.
The foundation now works to make sure no one else meets the same fate. Participating restaurants will donate a percentage of sales that day to help victims of domestic violence through the work of the organization.
A list of participating restaurants can be found here.