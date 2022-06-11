Explore & More offering 'pay what you wish' promotion every Saturday in June

The 'pay what you wish' promotion will only be available on Saturdays during the month of June.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Explore & More - The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Children's Museum is offering a special "pay what you wish" promotion this month.

The pay what you wish promotion will only be available on Saturdays during the month of June. Anyone wishing to visit Explore & More on June 11, June 18 or June 25 must purchase their tickets ahead of time online.

"We need play now more than ever, that's why we decided to launch the pay what you wish admission in June, as a way for our community to leverage the power of play. We hope families will spend an afternoon here, have a laugh, and leave with a smile," said Michelle Urbanczyk, CEO of Explore & More.

Looking to visit the museum on a different day? Explore & More is also open on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

