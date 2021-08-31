Most of Dunkirk affected following water main break

It's unclear at this time when the repair will be finished.

DUNKIRK, N.Y. — Most of the City of Dunkirk is affected following a large water main break.

Police posted on Facebook early Tuesday morning that the water main break happened in the area of Lake Shore Drive East and Deer Street. Lake Shore Drive East is currently closed from Central Avenue to Main Street.

It's unclear at this time when the repair will be finished. There are approximately 13,000 people who live in the city.