Most of Dunkirk affected following water main break

It's unclear at this time when the repair will be finished.
Credit: vladk213 - stock.adobe.com
A drop of pure water dripping from the tap. Selective focus.

DUNKIRK, N.Y. — Most of the City of Dunkirk is affected following a large water main break. 

Police posted on Facebook early Tuesday morning that the water main break happened in the area of Lake Shore Drive East and Deer Street. Lake Shore Drive East is currently closed from Central Avenue to Main Street.

It's unclear at this time when the repair will be finished. There are approximately 13,000 people who live in the city.

"The DPW Director recommends all residents to conserve water. The Health Department has been contacted and will follow up as soon as possible," the post read in part.

