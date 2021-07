Drivers are told to use alternate routes at this time.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is warning drivers to avoid part of Hertel Avenue Saturday morning due to a water main break.

Buffalo Police say Hertel Avenue is closed between Colvin Avenue and Saranac Avenue. 2 On Your Side is told that crews are currently at the scene.

