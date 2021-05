The mayor's office is asking residents to refrain from watering lawns or filling pools until repairs can be made.

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Residents of North Tonawanda are being asked to conserve water for the next few hours.

The mayor's office says a construction crew doing work on River Rd. near Main St. broke a water main in the process.

While it's fine to continue using water for everyday needs, it's being asked that residents refrain from things like lawn watering or filling pools until the break can be fixed.