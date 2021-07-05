ECWA working to fix multiple water main breaks in Lancaster

Residents may notice water pressure fluctuations as the Erie County Water Authority works to correct any issues.

LANCASTER, N.Y. — Do you live in the area of Iroquois Avenue and Seneca Place in Lancaster and have been experiencing low water pressure throughout the day Monday? You're not alone.

The Lancaster Dispatcher Employee Association posted on its official Facebook page Monday afternoon that it has received several calls in regards to low water pressure in parts of Lancaster. Dispatchers say multiple water main breaks have been reported in Lancaster throughout the day.

According to the dispatchers, the Erie County Water Authority (ECWA) is currently working to correct any issues. During this time, residents may notice water pressure fluctuations.