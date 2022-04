Over on Walden Avenue, a Taco Bell is in the works at 1685 Walden Ave. in front of an Aldi supermarket.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Watch for two new drive-through restaurants coming to Cheektowaga.

The second Popeye’s Louisiana Chicken is under development at the former 4890 Transit Road, where Louie’s Texas Red Hots closed in February.

