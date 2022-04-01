Latino's Cuisine, Inchin's Indian coming to Walden Galleria

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The Walden Galleria has a tenant for the former Johnny Rockets site that has been vacant for several years.
Latino’s Cuisine will open this summer on the upper level near Sears with an international menu of Spanish, African and South American/Caribbean foods.
With 27 years of experience in the restaurant business, Eduardo Castillo Roedan opened the first Latino’s Cuisine in Massachusetts at the Holyoke Mall in late 2019. You can read the full story on Buffalo Business First's website.