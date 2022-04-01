Latino's Cuisine, Inchin's Indian coming to Walden Galleria

Though Latino’s specializes in Spanish food, including rice, beans, roasted pork and fried plantains, other offerings include beef tripe and goat stew.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The Walden Galleria has a tenant for the former Johnny Rockets site that has been vacant for several years.

Latino’s Cuisine will open this summer on the upper level near Sears with an international menu of Spanish, African and South American/Caribbean foods.