Acropolis Opa building in Buffalo sells for $953,500; new restaurant planned

The building went on the market last summer for $965,000.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Expect to see a new restaurant open soon at the former Acropolis Opa.

The building at 708 Elmwood Ave. was sold to Washington, D.C.-based Well Now LLC for $953,500, according to Carmelo Parlato of Gurney Becker and Bourne, who represented the seller and longtime owner Paul Tsouflidis. The deed was filed March 29.

The building went on the market last summer for $965,000. The Greek-American restaurant closed during the pandemic and reopened for about a month before shutting down again in January 2021 after a break-in.