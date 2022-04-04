Undergrounds Coffee to open new site in downtown Buffalo

The South Buffalo coffee house will open on the ground level at Seneca One Tower. Undergrounds was founded in 2015 at a former funeral home at 580 S. Park Ave. and the downtown site will carry the same décor with a Day of the Dead theme.

“It still fits with our branding,” said Sara Heidinger, one of three partners in the business. “(At South Park) we found an old funeral home and we are breathing life into it and Doug Jemal is doing the same with Seneca One.” For more on this story, check out Buffalo Business First's website.