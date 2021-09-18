MLB, Willie Hutch Jones program hold Pitch, Hit & Run youth event

This is the first year Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities connected with the Willie Hutch Jones Education and Sports Program.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Major League Baseball is making its way back into the inner city.

The program is called RBI. It stands for Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities.

It was all about the Pitch, Hit & Run on Saturday at the Johnnie B. Wiley Stadium. This was the first year the program connected with the Willie Hutch Jones Education and Sports Program, and kids from across Western New York who participated said they learned a lot.

"It's a safe environment. It gives children something to do on the weekends. It builds friendships, the kids get to know each other," according to Willie Hutch Jones, the executive director of the Willie Hutch Jones Education and Sports Program.

"We've got kids from South Buffalo, North Buffalo, the inner city, from the up the street, around the corner, and all that, so it's a positive event that all these adults and policymakers can get together and make things happen."