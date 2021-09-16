Bisons clinch Northeast Division championship

It's Buffalo's first outright division title since 2005.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bisons (70-44) have captured the first ever Triple-A East Northeast Division title, their first division title since winning the International League North Division in 2005 (82-62).

The 2021 Herd is 70-44 with three games left in the regular season and cannot be caught by any of the five teams within its division. Buffalo’s current .619 winning pct. is the team’s best since the team went 91-51 (.641) under Buffalo Baseball Hall of Fame manager Eric Wedge in 2001.

The division title is the team’s 10th in the modern era. However, this division title may be the most impressive as all 114 games the team has played have been against Northeast Division clubs.

The 2021 Buffalo Bisons have had a season unlike any other at Triple-A under first-year manager, Casey Candaele. After the start of the minor league season was postponed a month due to pandemic, the Herd began the year playing their home games at Trenton Thunder Ballpark in Trenton, New Jersey. Embracing their home away from home, the Bisons raced out to a 9-3 start in New Jersey and were 30-12 in their 42 home games prior to the return to Buffalo, NY.

Then on August 10, Western New York rejoiced in the return of the Herd to Sahlen Field for the first time in nearly two years.